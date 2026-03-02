Paynesville, Liberia, March 2, 2036- For decades, the factory complex at Morris's Farm in Paynesville, Montserrado County, stood as a symbol of promise, jobs, growth, and opportunity. Once operated as a Coca-Cola facility, the plant is now run by G5. But for many residents living nearby, optimism has steadily given way to concern and frustration.

Dozens of residents in Morris's Farm and surrounding communities say their daily lives are increasingly affected by pollution fears, unsafe drinking water, persistent noise, foul odors, and what they describe as a lack of meaningful benefits from the company's presence.

During a routine media investigative tour over the weekend, it was observed that G5 has operated in the area for several years without a formal social contract with the host community, an arrangement commonly used to outline environmental protections and community development obligations.

Anita K. Sally, who has lived in the area for four years, said factory noise has significantly disrupted her family's routine, especially at night, while water safety remains a constant worry. "In the night we don't sleep because of the noise... and even the water we drink sometimes the fuel scent is on it," she explained.

Residents say the impact extends beyond sound. Ruth Quaqua, 23, said air quality improves only when production slows, describing lingering odors she links to factory discharge. "When the people finish fixing the soft drink, the water that can come down... can be smelling stink in the community," she said, pointing to a drainage channel residents describe as a waste outlet.

Hawa Benda believes the company's engagement with the community reflects a broader disconnect. "These people installed lights in their fence... they removed it and reinstall turned it just so we can't benefits. Even though they are the cause that some of us aren't drinking from our pump," she said.

For Emmanuel Peter, environmental uncertainty has reshaped how his household accesses water. "Others sometimes drink it but for me and my house, we drink from this well I dock, because I'm able to treat it every time," he said, questioning whether the factory brings any benefit to residents. "Whether they go or stay... nothing they doing for us."

Young people and students share similar frustrations. Mark L. Dogoleyea said the factory has not created opportunities for local youth. "No School, Health facility, no job," he said. Meanwhile, 10th-grader Promise Zayzay noted that constant noise affects her studies. "We can't sleep... to study I have to enter the house close the doors and windows still it can't be easy," she said.

Some residents also point to past incidents that deepened mistrust. Moses Manicongo recalled a 2022 waste tank explosion that damaged nearby property and ongoing water discoloration. "All the buckets used to draw water are brown as a result of the rust," he said. Geveyan George Livingston added that families often retreat indoors at night during chemical discharge periods.

Community Chairman Flomo N. Dekelay said ongoing complaints about odor, noise, and pollution have strained relations with the company. "We have no written document, no agreement between the company and the community, nothing at all," he said, adding, "The community wants protest, but I say protest is my last option."

The Paynesville City Corporation says it is taking the concerns seriously. Director of Communications Jeremiah Kpadeh Diggen said the Mayor's Office has begun consultations and will deploy inspection teams. "Anything that affects the residents of Paynesville also affects the Mayor's Office," he said, promising corrective action where violations are confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed it is monitoring the facility and has placed G5's permit renewal on hold pending a full assessment scheduled for February 2026. For residents of Morris's Farm, the issue has moved beyond isolated complaints, raising a broader question of whether industrial operations can responsibly coexist with residential communities or continue to leave uncertainty in place of opportunity.http://

