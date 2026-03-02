Liberian Int'l Students Alliance Inducts First President

Liberian International Students Alliance (LIBISA) on Saturday, February 28, 2026, inducted its first corps of officers, marking a historic milestone for Liberian students in the diaspora who have united under a global platform aimed at promoting academic excellence, digital innovation, and international networking.

Delivering his inaugural address as President-elect, H.E. Henscin Dehgar described the formation of LIBISA as a "New Dawn" for Liberia, emphasizing that the institution is the first of its kind to unite Liberian students across continents under one digital umbrella.

"Today remains historic as students from across the globe have decided to unite with the objective of fostering academic excellence while enhancing our global network," Dehgar declared. "This is a new chapter for Mama Liberia."

President Dehgar recounted that LIBISA was established on May 15, 2025, following the cross-border crisis between India and Pakistan, which left many Liberian students studying in India concerned about their safety.

The situation, he said, underscored the urgent need for diaspora Liberian students to organize themselves into a unified body to provide support and coordination during emergencies.

The alliance held its first meeting on May 30, 2025, and has since grown into what its leadership describes as a global, digital institution connecting Liberian scholars and professionals across cyberspace.

He recognized several founding members whose names, he said, "are now recorded in history," and extended appreciation to the Independent Election Commission headed by Comrade Lawrenzo Zuoduah, along with other members, for conducting a credible electoral process that ushered in the new leadership.

Leadership Vision and 60-Day Agenda

Outlining his leadership philosophy, Dehgar stressed that leadership is about responsibility rather than authority and pledged that his administration would be ethical in conduct, strategic in vision, collaborative in approach, and transparent in execution.

He announced key deliverables for the first 60 days in office, including; launch of a global membership drive and formal registration of LIBISA, introduction of online research symposiums, appointment of members to the Judicial Council and cabinet, launch of an inter-country debate initiative, and development and launch of the organization's official website, with a proposal to review and possibly change the institution's name

According to him, these initiatives are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, and ethical responsibility among members while preparing them to become agents of positive change.

LIBISA operates under a structured governance system comprising an Executive led by the President, a General Assembly headed by a speaker, and a Judicial Council led by Judicial One-creating what Dehgar described as a system of checks and balances.

He concluded by urging unity of purpose, reminding members that "unity does not mean uniformity; it means shared purpose," and called for collective commitment to transparency, innovation, and service.

Serving as keynote speaker at the induction ceremony, Foday E.K. Fahnbulleh, Representative of Bong County District #7, pledged US$1,000 in support of the alliance and encouraged diaspora Liberian students to return home to contribute to national development.

The Bong County lawmaker emphasized that Liberia's progress requires the collaborative expertise of all its citizens, particularly those who have acquired knowledge and exposure abroad.

"The development of Liberia needs the collective effort of every Liberian," Representative Fahnbulleh noted, adding that policymakers remain supportive of integrating returning students into national development initiatives across sectors.

He stressed the importance of research in national growth, observing that research-driven countries tend to experience greater development than those that neglect innovation and knowledge production.

He urged LIBISA members to focus on research initiatives capable of addressing Liberia's challenges.

Representative Fahnbulleh further described the international students' body as a potential bridge for investment, noting that diaspora students can leverage their networks abroad to attract business opportunities to Liberia, thereby creating jobs and strengthening the private sector.

At the same time, he cautioned Liberians in the diaspora against projecting negative images of the country internationally, warning that such narratives could discourage potential investors.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Concession and Compliance Review, underscored that the government alone cannot employ every Liberian and that private sector investment remains key to addressing unemployment.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with LIBISA in advancing Liberia's development agenda and encouraged members to use their global exposure to foster stronger business partnerships between Liberia and other nations.

As the ceremony concluded, both leaders expressed optimism that LIBISA will grow in strength, relevance, and impact, serving not only as a support system for Liberian students abroad but also as a catalyst for national transformation. "Together, we are moving LIBISA forward," President Dehgar declared.

President Dehgar is expected to lead Liberian international students for the next 1 year with a hope of uniting several Liberian students across Asia, Europe, Africa, and from around the world.