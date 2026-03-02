Nigeria: Over 3,000 Athletes Gear Up for 3rd National Para Games in Abuja

press release

Organised by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Games have evolved into a key fixture on Nigeria's sporting calendar

The stage is set for the 3rd National Para Games, Nigeria's largest and most prestigious para-sport event, scheduled to hold from 26 March to 3 April in Abuja.

For nine days, the nation's capital will host more than 3,000 athletes representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), competing in 15 sports in what organisers describe as a celebration of resilience, excellence and inclusion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Organised by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Games have evolved into a key fixture on Nigeria's sporting calendar, serving as a platform for talent identification, national unity and the advancement of para sports.

Since its inception, the National Para Games has spotlighted the abilities of athletes living with disabilities while reinforcing Nigeria's broader commitment to inclusive sports development. Officials say the 2026 edition will surpass previous outings in scale, organisation and competitive intensity.

With participation confirmed from every state of the federation and the FCT, the Games are expected to showcase the depth of para-sport talent across the country. Beyond medals and podium finishes, the competition provides a pathway for athletes to progress to continental and global championships, including African and Paralympic events.

In a major boost to preparations, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has partnered with the NSC by making its Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, available as the official Games Village. The facility will accommodate athletes and officials throughout the event, providing what organisers describe as a secure and community-focused environment.

The collaboration between the NYSC and the NSC underscores growing inter-agency support for para sports and reflects a shared national objective of empowering young Nigerians through structured sporting opportunities.

Stakeholders say the Games will not only celebrate sporting excellence but also deepen conversations around accessibility, equal opportunity and social integration.

The 3rd National Para Games will officially open on 26 March and conclude on 3 April.