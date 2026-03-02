Liberia: John F. Kennedy Medical Center Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan

Monrovia — The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) on Thursday launched its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery at Liberia's largest referral hospital.

The event, held at the hospital's premises in Monrovia, brought together health practitioners, senior government officials, and development partners.

Serving as Chief Launcher on behalf of House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Cllr. James Verdier, described the five-year plan as a roadmap to strengthen JFK's capacity to deliver quality, equitable and sustainable healthcare services.

Cllr. Verdier emphasized that for more than five decades, JFK has served as Liberia's premier tertiary referral and teaching hospital, receiving patients from all 15 counties and providing advanced medical care unavailable elsewhere in the country.

"This institution carries a national responsibility... In times of crisis, whether during disease outbreaks or other emergencies, JFK has repeatedly stood on the frontlines to protect the health and dignity of our people," Cllr. Verdier said.

He acknowledged persistent challenges in Liberia's health sector, including: Inadequate infrastructure, human resource gaps, financing constraints, Inequities in access to essential services.

According to him, the new strategic plan signals JFK's commitment to proactive planning, resilience, innovation, and quality improvement.

Cllr. Verdier also called for greater investment in human capital -- including doctors, nurses, midwives, technicians, and support staff -- through continuous training and professional development.

Speaking at the event, JFK's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Linda A. Birch, stressed that every component of the plan is a priority.

She noted that the strategy was developed through a multi-stakeholder participatory process, not solely by the JFK management team.

"Finance is the hallmark of everything. In the absence of money, you cannot do anything," Dr. Birch said.

She disclosed that the total budget for implementing the five-year plan stands at US$123 million.

Dr. Birch revealed that renovation works are currently underway, with plans to construct additional facilities -- including a national trauma center.

Referencing the tragic fire outbreak in Totota, she stressed the urgent need for a trauma center to better respond to emergencies.

"There is a need that we erect the trauma center in this country... the number one reason is because we don't have a trauma center to cater to these people," she said.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Lorraine C. Cooper, Director for County Health Services at the Ministry of Health, reaffirmed JFK's central role in Liberia's healthcare system.

She described the hospital as the country's primary tertiary referral and medical education institution.

"Strategically planning for what should be done over the next five years is tangible, important and should not be overlooked," Dr. Cooper stated.

The JFKMC Strategic Plan outlines an evidence-driven blueprint to transform the hospital into a high-performing, multispecialty, patient-centered and innovation-led institution.

With Liberia's population exceeding 5.5 million and health indicators among the lowest globally, the plan seeks to deliver an urgent and integrated response.Eight Strategic Priority Areas (SPAs), Strengthen Leadership and Governance, Build a Skilled, Motivated Health Workforce, Deliver High-Quality Health Services, Ensure Essential Medicines, Supplies, and Diagnostic Equipment, Modernize and Expand Infrastructure, Strengthen Medical Education, Training, and Research, Develop Integrated Digital Health Information Systems, and Ensure Financial Sustainability.

The launch of the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan marks a significant step in positioning JFK Medical Center as a resilient and innovative national referral hospital, aligned with Liberia's broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage.

With strong government backing, stakeholder collaboration, and a $123 million investment framework, the institution aims to significantly improve healthcare delivery over the next five years.