Ghana: Former MCE, Eight Others in Court Over Fraudulent Sale of Govt Land

A Kumasi High Court has granted bail to the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asokore-Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, and eight others implicated in the alleged unlawful sale of government land.

The accused are said to have conspired to sell a 10.54-acre tract of land at Buoban, earmarked for a community hospital. The complainant is Ben Abdullah Alhassan, the current Municipal Chief Executive.

Others standing trial include Abigail Agyemang Boateng, former Physical Planning Officer; Henry Acquah, former Principal Technical Officer; and Solomon Kwakye, former Senior Technical Officer.

Additional accomplices granted bail are Ibrahim Osman, Abubakar Wazir Ayuba, Mohammed Salisu, Mallam Ismail Umar, and Abdul Wahab Mohammed.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants falsified official land documents to facilitate the illicit transaction.

Each was granted GH¢800,000 bail with three sureties, two of which must be backed by landed property.

The nine defendants face 12 charges, including conspiracy to falsify land records, fraudulent breach of trust, abetment of crime, unlawful occupation of public land, and possession of forged documents.

Two other suspects, Brima Fredua Agyemang II and Kofi Nti, failed to appear and have had bench warrants issued for their arrest.

At the time of reporting, all nine accused remained in police custody for failing to meet bail conditions. The case has been adjourned to March 12, 2026.