Ghana Marks 78th Anniversary of Christiansborg Crossroads Shooting

A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony was held in Accra on Saturday to mark the 78th anniversary of the 28th February 1948 Christiansborg Crossroads shooting.

The annual event honours the memory of three ex-servicemen--Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey--who were shot and killed by colonial police while peacefully marching to present a petition to the Governor at Osu Castle. The petition sought payment of war gratuities following their service in the Second World War.

This year's commemoration was led by the Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo. Wreaths were laid in honour of the heroes as a solemn reminder of their sacrifice.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang laid a wreath on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, while the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, laid one on behalf of the security services. Additional wreaths were placed by representatives of the Veterans Association of Ghana, traditional authorities in Osu, and family members of the fallen soldiers.

A ceremonial parade featuring personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and the Veterans Association added a dignified and reflective tone to the occasion.

The ceremony served not only as a remembrance of the three ex-servicemen but also as a reflection on the cost of Ghana's freedom. The 1948 shooting sparked widespread unrest across the country and is widely regarded as a key event leading to independence in 1957.

Speakers at the event emphasised the importance of unity, patriotism, and dedication to national development. They urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to remember the sacrifices of previous generations and to uphold values of courage and service to the nation.

Family members of the fallen soldiers observed the ceremony with emotion as the national flag was raised and the Last Post was sounded.