Ghana: Reject Religion As Tool for Division - Veep Urges Ghanaians

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for a renewed national commitment to peace, tolerance and unity, urging Ghanaians to reject all attempts to use religion as a tool for division.

She made the appeal on Thursday during the 14th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner, organised by the National Peace Council in partnership with the Ghana-Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) in Accra.

Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the holy month of Ramadan offered a key moment for reflection, gratitude and national bonding.

"This Iftar dinner is an occasion for us to come together in reflection and gratitude. The values Ramadan promotes such as patience, clarity, humility and peace are the principles that form the foundation of a strong and prosperous society," she said.

She added: "If the country is facing growing tension and division, we must recommit ourselves to the principles that have preserved our national stability."

She praised TUDEC and the National Peace Council for their long-standing partnership and dedication to promoting dialogue and harmony in Ghana, noting that the country continues to stand as a symbol of peace and unity in Africa.

Highlighting Ghana's diversity, the Vice President said many families in the country include members from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, a reality that reflects the nation's spirit of tolerance and coexistence. She emphasised that faith teaches dignity, compassion, and the use of dialogue to turn differences into understanding.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang assured religious leaders that the government remained committed to working closely with faith-based institutions to promote peace, social justice and national development. She described the partnership between the state and religious bodies as vital in tackling moral and social challenges.

"Peace is not automatic. It is intentional and must be nurtured deliberately. Peace is also justice, tolerance and opportunity. It is the assurance that every Ghanaian has a stake in our nation's future," she explained.

The Vice President also commended the Muslim community for their prayers, charity and discipline during Ramadan, saying their devotion strengthens the nation and uplifts the vulnerable.

"As we break the fast this evening, let this meal be a symbol of our collective resolve to protect Ghana's peace, deepen mutual respect and sustain open and honest dialogue," she added.

Spokesperson to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, highlighted Ghana's record of interfaith harmony as a major pillar of national stability. He conveyed warm greetings from the Chief Imam and commended participants for joining the Iftar meal.

Describing Ramadan as a period of self-discipline and spiritual victory, Sheikh Shaibu said Muslims celebrate daily triumph over personal desires during the fast, a practice that builds character and strengthens faith.

Ghana, he said, had become a model in the sub-region and beyond for peaceful coexistence among different religious groups. While acknowledging challenges such as land disputes and ethnic tensions, Sheikh Shaibu stressed that interfaith harmony remained one of the strongest forces holding the country together.