Ghana: Nigerian High Commission Launches Welfare Card Scheme for Nationals in Ghana

2 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

NIGERIANS living in Ghana are to benefit from a new welfare and insurance scheme following the launch of an All Nigeria Community (ANC) welfare card by Nigeria's High Commissioner in Accra.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Thursday, Mr Ibas described the scheme as a significant milestone for Nigerians resident in Ghana, noting that many nationals face hardship in times of crisis, particularly in cases of permanent disability where structured assistance is limited.

The initiative, introduced by Nigeria's High Commissioner, Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, in collaboration with Coronation Insurance Ghana, is designed to offer insurance cover and welfare support to Nigerians living and working in Ghana.

The card will also serve as a recognised form of identification among members of the All Nigeria Community (ANC).

· Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (middle) showcasing the new welfare card

He said the welfare card went beyond insurance, describing it as a broader social intervention intended to promote unity, lawful conduct and collective responsibility among Nigerians abroad.

He urged members of the community to respect Ghanaian laws and uphold the long-standing cordial relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

The High Commissioner further disclosed that discussions were ongoing with the Government of Ghana to reduce the cost of the Ghana Non-Citizen Identification Card from US$120 to US$60.

He encouraged Nigerians to regularise their immigration status and documentation to avoid difficulties with law enforcement and immigration authorities.

Managing Director of Coronation Insurance Ghana, Dr Yaw Adom-Boateng, said the company had fully funded the development of a digital platform to register members and process the welfare cards.

He added that an insurance package had been embedded into the scheme as part of the benefits.

Under the policy, beneficiaries will receive up to GH¢20,000 in the event of natural or accidental death. Cover of up to GH¢10,000 will be provided for critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, paralysis and heart attack.

Permanent disability will attract GH¢1,000, while temporary disability will be supported with a weekly benefit of GH¢250. Medical expenses arising from accidents will be covered up to GH¢5,000.

According to Dr Adom-Boateng, the card will also facilitate passport and residence permit applications, assist in resolving immigration-related issues and provide access to soft loans and small business empowerment initiatives.

President of the ANC Ghana, Dr Bayor Albert Asaolu, said the cards would be issued at designated centres across all regions of the country.

He indicated that further information on registration procedures would be communicated through community leaders and selected media platforms.

Dr Asaolu urged Nigerians in Ghana to support the initiative, describing it as a collective undertaking of the community rather than solely a project of the High Commission.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

