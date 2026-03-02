Ghana: Vice President Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Receive Top UCC Honour

THE University of Cape Coast (UCC) will confer its prestigious Distinguished Fellow Award on the Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, for her contribution towards the development of humanity in the country and on the global stage.

In a statement signed by Dr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu, acting Director, Directorate of Public Affairs UCC and copied to The Ghanaian Times here on Friday, it said that the award was in recognition of the Vice President's distinguished service over the years.

"The Award is in recognition of her excellency's distinguished services to the University of Cape Coast as an illustrious alumna and Fellow, as well as her commitment to society, women and children, academia, governance, democracy, leadership, national and global development."

The University, it said, also acknowledged her significant contributions to Ghana's education sector during her tenure as Minister for Education between 2013 and 2017.

The Vice President, the statement indicated, contributed meaningfully to shaping reforms across the educational spectrum and reinforcing the foundations of Ghana's human capital development.

It explained that: "The University appreciates her remarkable role in policy implementation across Ghana's educational spectrum as the Minister for Education (2013-2017), focusing on strengthening basic and secondary education systems; teacher development initiatives; expanding access to quality education; and advocating equity for girls and marginalised communities."

The statement also recognised the appointment of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa in Zimbabwe from 2018 to 2024, "where she sustained commitment to advancing women's access to higher education across the African continent."