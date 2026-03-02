Ghana: Council of State Member Cuts Sod for 50-Bed Children's Ward for Samartex Hospital

The Western Region representative on the Council of State, Dr Maxwell Boakye, has cut sod for the construction of a 50-bed capacity children's ward at Samartex Hospital in Samreboi.

When completed, the 50-bed Children's Ward is expected to expand the capacity of Samartex Hospital and enhance paediatric healthcare services in the Western Region.

The project is being undertaken in honour of the late mother of Dr Boakye and is aimed at improving paediatric healthcare delivery and expanding access to quality child health services in the Western Region.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr Boakye, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Win Energy, said the facility would fulfil a long-held wish of his late mother and reflect her commitment to compassion and service to humanity.

He described the project as a personal initiative and a promise fulfilled in honour of his mother's dedication to the welfare of children and the vulnerable in society.

The sod-cutting ceremony was held a year after the passing of his mother, Maame Agnes Appiah, whom he said was deeply devoted to community welfare and social development.

Dr Boakye explained that the Children's Ward would provide a dedicated facility for specialised paediatric care, reduce pressure on the hospital's existing infrastructure, and address critical gaps in child healthcare delivery in the area.

Community members and health officials who attended the ceremony welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the project would significantly improve healthcare outcomes for children and families in Samreboi and surrounding communities.

Samartex Hospital serves as a major healthcare referral facility for Samreboi and several surrounding communities, including hard-to-reach settlements within the Western Region. The hospital provides essential medical services to a largely rural population and plays a critical role in addressing the healthcare needs of residents engaged in farming, forestry, and other local economic activities.

Despite its importance, the hospital continues to face infrastructural and capacity challenges, particularly in the area of child healthcare. The addition of a dedicated Children's Ward is therefore expected to significantly improve service delivery, enhance emergency response for pediatric cases, and reduce the need for referrals to distant health facilities.