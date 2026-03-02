Nigeria: NPFL - Enyimba, Kun Khalifat to Lock Horns Behind Closed Doors

1 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ngozi Ibe

Enyimba Football Club has announced that their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 28 fixture against Kun Khalifat FC, scheduled for Sunday, 1st March 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, will be played behind closed doors.

This directive comes in strict compliance with a decision from the NPFL and marks the final of three home matches Enyimba FC will play without spectators.

The club's management acknowledges the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause their loyal fans, whose unwavering support is a vital source of strength for the team. Enyimba FC appeals for patience and understanding, assuring supporters that this decision is beyond the club's control.

The club remains committed to working with relevant authorities to ensure full compliance and a swift return to normal matchday experiences at the stadium. Enyimba FC expresses deep appreciation for the continued loyalty, understanding, and support of its fans as they pursue success.

