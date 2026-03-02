Nigeria: Why I Rejected Galatasaray Captain's Armband - Osimhen

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has clarified why he declined the captain's armband offered by teammate İlkay Gündoğan during their 3-1 Süper Lig victory over Alanyaspor on Saturday.

Osimhen was instrumental in the match, scoring and assisting as Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to five points. However, it was midfielder Lucas Torreira who initially captained the side.

After Torreira was substituted in the second half, he passed the armband to Gündoğan. The former Manchester City midfielder then attempted to give it to Osimhen, but the Nigerian international politely refused, insisting the 35-year-old German should wear it.

In his post-match interview, Osimhen explained his decision: "Ilkay is someone I respect very much, someone very valuable to me. He is an incredible person. He's both calm and motivating. He's visionary. It felt strange when he brought me the captain's armband. I gave it back to him so he could lead us. He helps us every time he comes into the game. He's someone who deserves love."