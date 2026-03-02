Kenya: SHA Pre-Authorization Disrupted By System Downtime

2 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Healthcare facilities across the country are facing pre-authorization challenges on the Social Health Authority (SHA) platform, disrupting service delivery to patients.

In a statement, SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the service interruption, which began yesterday, has affected systems operated by the Digital Health Agency, a key service provider to SHA.

"We have received notification from our service provider, Digital Health Agency, indicating a major incident leading to significant system unavailability," Mwangangi said.

She noted that the downtime has impacted critical SHA operations, including pre-authorization processes required before healthcare facilities can offer certain services to beneficiaries.

"Our technical teams, in close collaboration with the Digital Health Agency, are fully mobilized and working with the highest urgency to identify the root cause and restore full functionality as quickly as possible," she added.

Mwangangi assured healthcare providers and members that efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

"We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging period. We are committed to resolving this issue urgently. Regular updates will be shared with you until full, reliable service restoration is achieved," she said.

