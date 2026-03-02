South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls for Calm As Middle East Conflict Spreads

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States threatens global peace and said international law does not allow anticipatory self defence.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has told South Africans in the Middle East to register with embassies as flights are cancelled and airspace closes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm as tensions rise sharply in the Middle East.

Fighting involving Iran, Israel and the United States has raised fears of a wider war. Ramaphosa said the situation poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

He warned that the conflict could have major humanitarian, diplomatic and economic effects.

Ramaphosa said international law is clear on when a country can defend itself.

"Article 51 of the UN Charter provides for self-defence only when a state has been subjected to an armed invasion," he said.

"Anticipatory self-defence is not permitted under international law, and self-defence cannot be based on assumption or anticipation."

Ramaphosa said military action cannot solve political disputes. He urged the international community to increase diplomatic efforts to calm the situation.

"As a nation that has emerged from conflict through dialogue and reconciliation, South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative for the shared future of the Middle East and the world," he said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has urged South Africans in the region to register with embassies where they live.

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department is in contact with citizens.

"We are in touch with South Africans using various communications platforms. Our systems do work. Every country's diplomatic mission has evacuation plans. Various interventions and options are being explored," he said on X.

The department warned that help may be limited in some areas. Face to face consular support may not always be possible during an emergency. Depending on the security situation, government may not be able to assist everyone.

Travellers are already feeling the impact.

The conflict has caused the biggest disruption to global air travel since the Covid-19 pandemic. Major hubs like Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport have faced airspace closures. Thousands of flights have been cancelled or rerouted.

By mid morning on Sunday, several long haul flights from O.R. Tambo International Airport to the Middle East were marked cancelled.