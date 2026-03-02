Ghana: MFA Advises Ghanaians to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Middle East

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to and from the Middle East amid escalating hostilities that are raising serious security concerns.

It has also urged Ghanaians residing in Middle Eastern countries to remain indoors, comply with directives from local authorities, and stay vigilant at all times.

The Ministry further entreated Ghanaian nationals in affected areas to avoid large gatherings and sensitive locations, closely monitor official communications, keep travel documents readily accessible, and maintain contact with the nearest Ghanaian diplomatic mission.

In a press statement issued on Saturday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, the MFA noted that the government had activated an emergency preparedness plan and was conducting ongoing assessments regarding the possible evacuation of Ghanaian nationals where necessary.

"The government has at this time initiated the evacuation of a number of staff of the Embassy of Ghana in Iran, retaining essential personnel to coordinate assistance to Ghanaians in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said.

"The Ministry notes the ongoing coordinated military strikes by the United States of America and the State of Israel against targets within the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as reported actions by Iran against Israel and United States military assets in the region, particularly Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. These developments have led to airspace closures, flight disruptions, and heightened security alerts across parts of the region," the statement added.

The government, through the MFA, urged all parties involved in the escalating situation in the Middle East to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and return to diplomatic engagement to protect human lives, ensure economic stability, and promote lasting regional peace.

BY TIMES REPORTER

