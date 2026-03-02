Nigeria to Receive Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection in March - Official

The agency also disclosed that landscape and readiness assessments have been completed in 10 states; Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, FCT, Gombe, Kano, Kwara and Lagos,to evaluate service delivery capacity and identify implementation needs

Nigeria will receive consignments of Lenacapavir, a new twice-yearly injectable drug for HIV prevention in March 2026, marking a major step in the country's efforts to curb new infections.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) confirmed the development on Monday in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe.

NACA said the federal government is advancing preparations for the introduction and rollout of Lenacapavir as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agency said the move is part of the government's commitment to strengthen HIV prevention and accelerate progress towards epidemic control.

According to the statement, commodities are expected in the country in March 2026.

More details

According to the statement, Lenacapavir is an injectable PrEP option administered only twice yearly, offering an alternative to daily oral pills that have formed the backbone of HIV prevention for more than a decade but have recorded limited uptake globally.

NACA said coordinated efforts are underway to ensure a "structured and quality-assured rollout" of the new prevention option in priority states, noting that Nigeria is on track for a phased introduction backed by regulatory approval, system preparedness, trained personnel and community engagement strategies.

Among the developments already achieved is regulatory clearance by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The agency also disclosed that landscape and readiness assessments have been completed in 10 states including Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, FCT, Gombe, Kano, Kwara and Lagos, to evaluate service delivery capacity and identify implementation needs.

It further said a national training of trainers was conducted in Abuja, followed by step-down training for healthcare workers in the selected states of implementation.

In addition, information, education and communication (IEC) materials have been developed to support awareness creation and demand generation ahead of the rollout.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Access and cost considerations

In December, the Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, assured that Nigeria is committed to ensuring access to the new twice-yearly HIV prevention injection.

Mrs Ilori gave the assurance during the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration in Abuja, where she highlighted progress, emerging challenges and the country's push for a more self-reliant national HIV programme.

Lenacapavir, developed by Gilead Sciences, currently costs about $28,000 per person per year in the United States. However, through partnerships involving Unitaid and the Gates Foundation, generic versions are expected to be available at about $40 annually in low- and middle-income countries.

Health experts say the introduction of the long-acting injection could significantly expand the reach and impact of PrEP, particularly among populations that struggle with adherence to daily medication.