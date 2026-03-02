Cameroon/Nigeria: Cameroon's Lioness Defeat Super Falcons in Pre-Wafcon Friendly

1 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Lioness of Cameroon scored a last-gasp winner to claim a 1-0 victory over Super Falcons of Nigeria in the friendly match at Younde.

The first of a double-header between two giants of female football in Africa was decided by a well-taken Mbomezomo Yvana strike.

Head coach Justine Madugu started Comfort Erhabor in goal while Monday Gift led the line in attack as the 10-time WAFCON winners begin preparations to defend their title.

The Cameroonians had the first real chance of the match, capitalizing on a sloppy defence to steal the ball in the box and shoot at goal, but Erhabor saved from point blank range to keep the score level.

The Super Falcons recovered from the early wobble to dominate proceedings and should have taken the lead severally, but a combination of poor decision-making in attack saw good openings fizzle away, while rustiness in front of goal saw several chances fly wide.

The reigning WAFCON champions were undone in added time when Yvana sent a cutback into the roof of the net to hand Cameroon the 1-0 victory.

It is a first defeat since June 2025 for the Super Falcons, who have the opportunity for revenge next week Tuesday.

