South Africa: Government Calls for Regulatory Assurance for Menstrual Hygiene Products

2 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has formally engaged the University of the Free State (UFS) following the release of a peer-reviewed study identifying the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in various sanitary pads and pantyliners available in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the department acknowledged the importance of the findings, which indicate the detection of certain chemicals linked to potential hormonal interference.

"While the study does not establish immediate or short-term health harm, it raises important concerns regarding long-term exposure and cumulative health risks," department spokesperson Cassius Selala said.

Selala emphasised that the purpose of the scientific research conducted at the university is not to create fear, anxiety, or panic, but to provide credible data that can inform and empower consumers, policymakers, and health professionals through robust data and scientific evidence.

As the coordinating department responsible for advancing the rights, dignity and well-being of women and girls, Selala said DWYPD regards menstrual health and sanitary dignity as fundamental to gender equality and public health.

"The department has initiated discussions with UFS researchers to gain a clearer understanding of the study's methodology, findings and recommended next steps."

In addition, the department welcomed the National Consumer Commission's call for an investigation and regulatory review.

The department noted that such measures would help ensure that menstrual health products in South Africa remain safe, affordable, and accessible, "a priority aligned with national commitments to protect women's health and consumer rights".

