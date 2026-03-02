Nigeria: 12 Rescued, One Dies, As Nigerian Tugboat Capsizes Off South Africa Coast

Abuja — A maritime tragedy has struck off the South African coastline after a Nigerian tugboat, LEO, sank in turbulent waters late Saturday night, leaving one crew member confirmed dead, five missing and 12 others rescued in a coordinated emergency response.

The vessel, which had travelled to South Africa for repairs, was reportedly heading back to Lagos with 18 persons onboard when it ran into severe storm conditions about 18 nautical miles offshore between Cape Town and Durban. The rough seas forced the tug aground before it eventually went under.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, confirmed the development on Monday, stating that the South African authorities had formally notified the Nigerian government.

According to her, one fatality has been recorded, while search-and-rescue operations are ongoing for the five crew members who had remained unaccounted for.

"The South Africa Ministry of Transportation informed us of this development," the minister said, adding that the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) is leading rescue efforts.

She disclosed that survivors are being transported to Port Elizabeth, where officials from the Nigerian High Commission are en route to receive them and provide consular support.

Maritime sources indicate that the southern corridor between Cape Town and Durban is notorious for sudden weather shifts and heavy swells, conditions that can quickly overwhelm vessels -- particularly those navigating after mechanical servicing.

While the immediate focus remains on locating the missing crew members, questions are expected to arise regarding the vessel's seaworthiness, the intensity of the storm, and whether distress signals were transmitted in time to facilitate rescue.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is reportedly working closely with local authorities to support survivors and liaise with families back home, as anxiety mounts over the fate of the missing.

As search operations continue against the backdrop of unpredictable seas, the incident underscores the persistent risks faced by maritime operators navigating some of the world's most volatile shipping routes.

Further details are expected as South African authorities provide updates on rescue efforts and investigative findings.