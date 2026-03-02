Nigeria: NAF Strikes Terrorist Commander's Hideout, Kill Many in Sambisa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its aircraft operating under the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai, has struck a high profile terrorist commander's hideout in Sambisa and killed scores.

A statement by the NAF spokesman Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said the intelligence-driven Air Interdiction (AI) mission was conducted in the Yuwe general area of the Sambisa axis on 28 February 2026.

He said the early morning operation followed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) which identified structures serving as terrorist commanders' hideouts and logistics warehouses.

He said the NAF acting with precision and overwhelming force successfully acquired and engaged the validated targets, delivering accurate air strikes that effectively dismantled critical terrorist infrastructure.

According to him, the post-strike assessments, corroborated by credible intelligence sources, "confirm the neutralisation of several high-value terrorist operatives, including senior commanders and fighters actively coordinating hostile activities within the theatre.

"The strikes significantly disrupted the terrorists' command-and-control architecture and degraded their logistics network, further constraining their operational capabilities in the region," he said.

He noted that the Nigerian Air Force has since maintained sustained ISR presence over the area to identify and engage additional verified targets, keeping relentless pressure on fleeing and regrouping elements.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the professionalism and combat efficiency of the aircrew and supporting personnel.

He reaffirmed the NAF's unwavering resolve to deny terrorists any sanctuary within the country, stating, "The Nigerian Air Force will continue to project decisive air power in close synergy with ground forces until every identified terrorist enclave is dismantled. We remain committed to sustaining aggressive, intelligence-led operations that protect our nation and restore enduring peace."