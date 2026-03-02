Nigeria: State Visit - Nigerians in UK Mobilise Support for Tinubu

2 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians in the UK are set to welcome President Bola Tinubu on his forthcoming state visit to the country.

Timileyin Ayenuro, the Convener of Nigerian Youth in the UK, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently invited Tinubu to a state visit, scheduled for March 18 to 19.

Tinubu will be accompanied by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

Ayenuro, who spoke at a meeting held in Birmingham on March 1, urged Nigerians across the UK to mobilise in large numbers to warmly welcome the President during his historic visit.

He assured Nigerians in the diaspora of the administration's commitment to national development.

Ayenuro highlighted the president's achievements and encouraged continued optimism, noting that sustainable national progress takes time.

"Rome was not built in a day; Nigerians in the UK should continue supporting the administration's efforts to grow and reposition Nigeria.

"Tinubu has taken decisive actions to address the security situation in the country," he said.

He said that several strategic measures had been implemented to strengthen national security.

According to him, positive results are already being recorded across different parts of the country.

On his part, the Coordinator of Ondo Collectives UK, Emmanuel Akeredolu, said that Nigeria had witnessed significant development since the return to democracy in 1999.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Nigeria, he commended the improved airport experience, particularly the smooth check-in and check-out process facilitated by the introduction of the e-gate system.

He commended Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for their dedication and reforms within their respective ministries and agencies.

Akeredolu applauded their efforts and commitment towards national development.

Speaking on behalf of Nigerian women in the UK, Mrs. Folasade Uangbaoje expressed appreciation to the Nigerian High Commission for its cordial relationship with the Nigerian community.

She commended the high commission for improving access to consular services, making it easier for Nigerians in the UK to obtain services without the previous difficulties that often required travel back to Nigeria.

Uangbaoje also acknowledged the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for its rapid response to Nigerians' concerns abroad.

She commended the commission's close engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora and its continued commitment to protecting their interests and welfare.

The meeting concluded with a unified call for Nigerians across the UK to mobilise and warmly welcome Tinubu and the First Lady to the state visit.

