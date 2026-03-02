Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars End Winless Run As Rangers Go Top With Win

1 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Remo Stars returned to winning ways in the NPFL with a 2-0 victory over Katsina United on Sunday.

Haruna Hadi was the star of the match with a second half brace that gave the Ikenne-based club a first win in technical adviser Usman Abd'Allah's first match in charge.

Playing in their renovated stadium for the first time in over a month after serving out a banishment due to crowd troubles, the relegation-threatened NPFL champions were on their best behavior and waited patiently to pick apart Katsina United with two goals in as many minutes.

Hadi scored on the hour with a curling shot beyond the goalkeeper after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Albert Korvah.

He repeated the trick two minutes later, slotting into the net from Victor Mbaoma's pass to seal the 2-0 win as Remo Stars won their first match in eight attempts. They move up a spot to 18th position on the table with 30 points from 28 matches, three points away from safety.

Rangers however dislodged Rivers United from the top spot with a 2-0 win over Nasarawa United, as the Pride of Rivers fell 1-0 to Bayelsa United in Yenogoa. Ikorodu City were crushed 4-0 by Bendel Insurance, while Shooting Stars overpowered Kano Pillars 2-1 on return to their Lekan Salami stadium.

Results

Remo Stars 2-0 Katsina United

Bendel Insurance 4-0 Ikorodu City

Enyimba 1-1 Kun Khalifat FC

Bayelsa United 1-0 Rivers United

Rangers 2-0 Nasarawa United

Shooting Stars 2-1 Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Warri Wolves

Kwara United 1-0 Wikki Tourists

El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 Abia Warriors

