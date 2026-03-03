Nigeria: One Dead, Five Missing After Nigerian Tugboat Sinks Off South African Coast

South African authorities have rescued 12 crew members from a Nigerian tugboat, LEO, which sank late Saturday night off the country's coast. One person has been confirmed dead, while five others remain missing.

The vessel, carrying 18 people, had reportedly travelled to South Africa for repairs and was en route back to Lagos when it encountered stormy conditions. It ran aground approximately 18 nautical miles offshore, between Cape Town and Durban.

Nigeria's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that Nigerian authorities were formally notified by South Africa's Ministry of Transportation.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by her special assistant on communication and new media, Magnus Eze, search and rescue efforts were still ongoing for the missing crew members.

"The South African Ministry of Transportation informed us of this development," the minister said. "The South African Maritime Safety Authority has also confirmed that the rescued crew members are being transported to Port Elizabeth, where officials from the Nigeria High Commission are on their way to receive them."

Authorities said more details will be provided as rescue and recovery operations continue.