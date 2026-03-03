Nigeria: 'Call Me Evangelist Tonto' - As Tonto Dikeh Ditches 'King' Tag

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has ditched the old name tag, King Tonto, and ascribed herself

changing her name to reflect her faith and spirituality - Evangelist Tonto

To celebrate the new month, the actress, who has been active in the movie industry since 2006, announced that she has changed the 'King' in her name after eight years.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a message on her social media account, Tonto disclosed that she arrived at the decision to change her name in obedience to the Holy Spirit and God's will for her.

She admonished the public to address her as Evangelist Tonto Dikeh, stressing that her decision is based on the instructions of the Holy Spirit.

"In obedience to the Holy Spirit, I make this declaration. It gladdens my heart that I can do this on the first day of March; it just aligns with the prophecy of God upon my life: He's marching me away from everything that is old and into the prophecies that I am new.

"In alignment with the will and purpose of God upon my life, I will no longer be addressed as King Tonto Dikeh. You can call me the woman of God, Evangelist Tonto, Tonto Dikeh, Aunty Tonto or Big T. Whichever one suits you, but I will no longer be addressed as King Tonto, and this is on the instructions of the Holy Spirit, she said.

Since turning 40 in 2025, Tonto has embraced a Christian life and has ditched her previous controversial lifestyle.

Last month, the movie star graduated from the Discipleship class. Tonto said her journey with God has been the most healing, stretching, overwhelming, and beautiful experience of her life, and that no one can convince her there is no God.

In an Instagram post, the movie star issued a clarion call to Christians to deepen their prayer lives. Sharing a video of her praying, Dike admonished the public to open their heart to receive a miracle, as she was fighting for her life, her destiny, her child, and her generation.

Late last year, the mother of one shared a testimony on her healing from addiction and masturbation. She revealed that she began smoking at the age of 13 due to her father's influence and smoked for 27 years before the addiction was broken entirely. She also revealed that she struggled with alcoholism and battled masturbation.

Following her testimony, Dikeh reintroduced herself to the world, revealing that she is a living testimony of mercy, among those whom God spared, restored, and commissioned. She said God looked at her mess and spoke destiny into her.