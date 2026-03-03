Zimbabwe: Lithium Export Ban Sparks Hope for Jobs and Growth but.....

Government's ban on the export of unprocessed lithium has been welcomed by environmental advocates, who say the policy could transform the country from a raw mineral exporter into a key player in global battery production -- if properly enforced.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Organization (ZELO) said the government's decision represents an important turning point in managing the country's rapidly expanding lithium sector.

In a statement, the organisation said the move could help plug long-standing mineral leakages while promoting local beneficiation and industrial development.

"If effectively implemented, Zimbabwe stands to realise substantial benefits from lithium mining and processing, including job creation, infrastructure development, increased tax revenue and improved livelihoods for rural communities," ZELO said.

The export suspension was announced by Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura, who said the restriction would remain in place while authorities strengthen monitoring systems across the mining value chain.

Zimbabwe is among Africa's leading lithium producers, supplying a mineral increasingly critical for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage.

ZELO noted that improved enforcement mechanisms were already being introduced, welcoming action by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) to deploy officers at border posts.

"Commendably, MMCZ has since responded positively to this problem by stationing its officers at borders," the organisation said.

Despite welcoming the policy, ZELO warned that legislation alone would not guarantee success without strong enforcement and investment in processing capacity.

"There is an urgent need for government to strengthen policy and legal frameworks governing the transitional minerals sector," the statement said.

The organisation added that Zimbabwe must promote fair competition, responsible mining practices and public-private partnerships to develop local processing plants and skills programmes.

It also urged authorities to diversify export markets to avoid overdependence on a single country.

"Market diversification will enhance resilience, improve competitiveness and strengthen Zimbabwe's bargaining power," ZELO said.

Analysts say the lithium export ban signals Harare's growing ambition to capture more value from its mineral wealth -- a move seen as crucial to achieving long-term economic growth in the global clean-energy economy.