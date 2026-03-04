The government has with immediate effect banned the export of lithium concentrates and all other unprocessed ores, after noting that some mining companies had rushed to mine and ship out the mineral before the planned 2027 ban took effect.

The ban is indefinite.

It had been initially set to start next year, however authorities decided to implement it earlier after mining companies increased production and applied for more export licences.

Speaking during a post cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said the decision followed disturbing reports that companies instead of investing in value addition infrastructure, some players accelerated mining operations to export as much raw lithium as possible before the 2027 deadline.

"After the notice of the intended ban, the industry responded otherwise, by increasing their level of production, there was also an increased appetite for lithium export permits, the rationale behind it was to export as much product as possible before the notice period.

"There was a lot of under declarations that were now being done.

"The ban will be in effect as long as conditions or new expectations of the government are not met," Kambamura said.

Kambamura also emphasised that Zimbabwe must fully benefit from its resources by promoting local beneficiation, attracting high-quality investors to manufacture products such as solar panels and batteries, and positioning itself as a key player in the global green energy transition.

Meanwhile Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana also said reports indicate that large amounts of Zimbabwe's lithium have been illegally stockpiled in a neighbouring country, denying the nation revenue and future industrial growth opportunities.

"Disturbing reports further indicate that substantial quantities of our lithium have been illicitly stockpiled in a neighbouring country, depriving our nation of its rightful revenue and future industrial potential."

Recently lithium prices surged after Zimbabwe announced the raw materials export ban, highlighting the country's strong position as Africa's largest producer.

Zimbabwe contributed about 10% of global mined lithium supply in 2025.