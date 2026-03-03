Gambia: Presidential Aspirant Petitions Barrow, Darboe, Asks IEC to Act

A constitutional activist and aspiring presidential candidate, Lamin Jammeh, has filed a sweeping petition, calling for the possible removal of President Adama Barrow and questioning the eligibility of key political figures ahead of the 2026 elections.

The petition, submitted on behalf of the Jamano Civil Defense for Constitutional Democracy movement and signed by Lamin Jammeh, relies heavily on Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1997 Constitution, which speak to the supremacy, enforcement and defense of the Constitution. Jammeh argues that no individual or group is above the law and urges the Independent Electoral Commission to act without fear or favour before the October 2026 registration of presidential candidates.

Central to the petition is Section 67 on misconduct by the President. Jammeh alleges that President Barrow acted in concert with his cabinet to politicise the 2024 draft constitution, which he claims was not budgeted for or established by an Act of the National Assembly.

He links this to the earlier rejection of the 2020 draft constitution, arguing that the process was manipulated to block presidential term limits and qualifications, resulting in what he describes as a waste of D123 million dalasis.

He contrasts that amount with an audited D64 million dalasis reportedly spent on a two-week presidential nationwide tour, calculating a daily expenditure of over D4.5 million dalasis. He describes this as corruptible practice under Section 67.

The petition also cites remarks made by President Barrow at a Brikama rally directed at opposition leader Ousainou Darboe, quoting the President as saying 'Darboe shall never be President to replace me and shall not step down until his demise'. Jammeh argues that the statement amounts to misconduct and a breach of oath.

Further allegations include claims that the President should not serve as Chancellor of the University of The Gambia while receiving emoluments, should not receive land allocations from a local government minister, and must account for D35 million dalasis allegedly transferred to his spouse's foundation.

The petition also demands disclosure regarding the Jammeh-era missing cost of three airplanes, more than D3 billion dalasis in recovered assets, TRRC victim payments, and an unaccounted D34 million dalasis reportedly spent by the President's Office.

Concerns are also raised about the cancellation of competitive bidding processes for major road and infrastructure projects, including the OIC 5 Star Hotel and Bertil Harding Highway, and alleged contradictions over the cost of constructing one kilometre of road.

Beyond the President, the petition questions the eligibility of both Jammeh himself and Darboe under Section 62 of the Constitution. Jammeh acknowledges his past termination from public office but says court proceedings and evidence exonerate him.

On Darboe, he argues that a prior conviction remains an indelible stain despite a presidential pardon.

Describing himself as a constitutional activist and former transcriber of the 2020 draft constitution, Jammeh says justice must not be politically manipulated. He concludes by affirming that the contents of his petition are true to the best of his knowledge and that he is prepared to be held liable for any misleading information.