Nigeria: FRSC Investigating Illegal Weekend Street Racing in Abuja - Official

"Legally, we do not have Formula One running as a regular sport on Nigerian roads."

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has commenced an investigation into reports of illegal car racing and stunt driving allegedly carried out by some youths around the National Mosque area in Abuja.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ogungbemide said the corps had received complaints from members of the public concerning the development, which he described as illegal and unsafe.

"Yes, I will not deny the fact that we have heard about such activities, which are illegal or quasi-illegal," he said.

He explained that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, had mandated the FRSC Sector Commander in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Felix Theman, to investigate the allegations and submit a prompt report for decisive action.

According to him, the complaints have been coming from some residents, though accounts of the incidents were not vivid or consistent.

The FRSC national spokesperson noted that the reports were largely based on information volunteered by concerned residents who noticed unusual racing activities within the area.

He said such acts, if confirmed, were unlawful, as Nigeria does not permit Formula One-style racing or similar sporting activities on public roads.

"Legally, we do not have Formula One running as a regular sport on Nigerian roads, so if such is happening, then it will be compromising the safety of other road users, because it is not legal.

"The corps has not granted permission to any organisation or group to conduct car racing or stunt driving on roads within the territory."

Mr Ogungbemide assured that once the investigation was concluded, appropriate action would be taken in line with existing traffic laws and safety regulations to safeguard other road users.

He reiterated the corps' commitment to ensuring safety on Nigerian roads and urged members of the public to continue to provide credible information to assist enforcement efforts.

