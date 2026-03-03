Liberia: JFK 5-Year Plan - a Vision With Purpose

editorial

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) is Liberia's leading institution for advanced medical care and education. Established in 1971 and named after the 35th President of the United States, JFKMC has been dedicated to delivering top-tier healthcare services and training the nation's health professionals for over four decades.

The facility includes the 500-bed Memorial Hospital, the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA) for paramedical education, the 150-bed Catherine Mills Rehabilitation Center (now the Edward S. Grant Mental Health Hospital) for mental health, and the 250-bed Liberian Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital, specializing in maternal and child health.

Over the years, what was once a major referral hospital in the West African sub-region has faced significant challenges: deteriorating infrastructure, workforce shortages, outdated equipment, underfunding, and rising demand for specialized care.

These obstacles have tested the institution's resilience and underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reform to ensure that JFKMC can meet the evolving healthcare needs of Liberia's population.

Last week, hospital authorities unveiled a bold US$132.8 million Strategic Plan (2025-2029) outlining the construction of a cutting-edge hospital and comprehensive reforms to transform Liberia's foremost referral facility into a modern, high-performing, patient-centered institution.

Presented under the theme "Reimagining Excellence - A New Era for John F. Kennedy Medical Center," the five-year plan offers an evidence-driven, multi-stakeholder roadmap to revolutionize healthcare delivery nationwide.

This vision aligns with international best practices, emphasizing innovation, investment in human capital, and the integration of advanced medical technologies to improve patient outcomes.

We welcome the medical facility's bold move. And we could not agree more with Dr. Linda Birch, CEO of JFKMC, who explained that the plan is a significant step toward elevating the national standard of care.

JFK has faced serious challenges in the past. Gory accounts of patients' experiences at the health facility have been told. As the country's foremost referral hospital, the expectation to perform on par with others in the sub-region has been compelling.

In most cases, many patients with wealthy families are usually flown abroad for treatment, while the poor are left at the mercy of local health practitioners with limited resources and equipment to work with.

This is why every Liberian should receive this new development with open arms, as we call upon the relevant authorities to support this ambitious plan.

The successful implementation of the Strategic Plan will not only restore public confidence in the nation's healthcare system but also position JFKMC as a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come. Let us unite in rallying support for this transformative journey, ensuring that quality healthcare becomes a reality for all Liberians. http://

