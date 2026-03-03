Nigeria: JAMB Begins 2026 Direct Entry Registration Nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially begun the sale of application documents for the 2026 Direct Entry programme.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the board confirmed that registration "commenced today, Monday, 2nd March 2026 and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026."

JAMB emphasised that the entire registration process, including the purchase of e-PINs and application documents, is restricted exclusively to its accredited state and zonal offices across the country.

The Direct Entry programme allows candidates with recognised qualifications, such as National Diploma (ND), National Certificate in Education (NCE), Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), A-level certificates, or other approved equivalents, to gain direct admission into 200 level university programmes, bypassing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The announcement comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 UTME registration, which closed on February 28.