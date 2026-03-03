Nigeria: Regional Police Formations Will Promote True Federalism - Expert Tells Tinubu

A Police reform expert, Dr. Chima Anthony, has called on President Bola Tinubu, to consider the establishment of regional Police, instead of state Police as such regional formations offer safer path to true federalism.

Tinubu, who had an interfaith Iftar with senate members at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, intensified calls for state police, describing the formation as a cornerstone of Nigeria's fight against escalating insecurity.

The President urged the National Assembly to accelerate amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to enable the creation of state police forces.

But, speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, Anthony stated that while full state-level policing can address some federalism imbalances, it risks profound pitfalls in Nigeria's current socio-political reality, potentially deepening division rather than delivering security.

He further stated that structuring policing around Nigeria's six geopolitical zones offers devolution that enhances responsiveness without 37-way chaos, adding that such regional formation tailors security to regional crime patterns, cultures, and dynamics while preserving national cohesion.

"This push aligns with broader federalism reform efforts in Nigeria, where debates on true fiscal, political, and security devolution have gained momentum. Recent legislative actions, including bills

like HB. 617 (Constitution Alteration Bill for Establishment of State Police)--propose amending key sections (e.g., Sections 214, 215) to allow federal and state police coexistence, with frameworks for structure, oversight, and safeguards against abuse.

"Proponents argue this reflects subsidiarity principles: powers should reside at the level best equipped to exercise them effectively. The Senate has signaled readiness to fast-track such amendments, viewing them as urgent responses to Nigeria's overstretched centralised Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

"Yet, while full state-level policing addresses some federalism imbalances, it risks profound pitfalls in Nigeria's current socio-political reality--potentially deepening division rather than delivering security.

"Hyper-fragmentation, capacity shortfalls, abuse potential, standards and trust erosion as well as coordination failures are some of the reasons why pure state police remains fraught with danger. These risks echo concerns in ongoing debates, including fears of 'decentralised despotism, and historical abuses.

"But regional police is a balanced, realistic bridge to true federalism reform. Structuring policing around Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, North West, North East, North Central, South East, South West, and South-South offers devolution that enhances responsiveness without 37-way chaos. It tailors security to regional crime patterns, cultures, and dynamics while preserving national cohesion," Anthony said