Nigeria Set to Receive New HIV Prevention Drug in March

2 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said that Nigeria will receive its first shipment of Lenacapavir (LEN), a twice-yearly HIV prevention drug, by March 2026.

NACA, in a statement on Monday said the federal government was finalising preparations for the introduction and rollout of the injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) option as part of its broader commitment to strengthen HIV prevention and accelerate progress toward epidemic control.

Lenacapavir, taken only twice a year, is expected to provide a more convenient and effective alternative for individuals at high risk of HIV.

NACA said Nigeria is on track for a phased introduction of LEN PrEP across priority states, backed by regulatory approval, system readiness, trained personnel, and community engagement strategies.

The federal government has already completed major rollout requirements, including landscape and readiness assessments across 10 states: Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, the Federal Capital Territory, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, and Lagos, the statement stated.

NACA said it has also developed Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to support public awareness and smooth implementation.

