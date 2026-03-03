Liberia: Monrovia City Court Orders Arrest of St. Moses Funeral Parlor Owner Over Alleged Abuse of Corpse

MONROVIA -- The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has issued a writ of arrest for three individuals, including the owner of St. Moses Funeral Parlor, over allegations of abuse of a corpse, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy.

The writ, signed by Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco, orders the arrest of Moses H. Abossouhe, Stanley Y. Roberts, and Jackie Green.

According to court records, the charges stem from a complaint filed by private prosecutors Ephemia Thompson Wisner, Christopher Maxwell Greene, and Leticia Young Brown, acting on behalf of the Republic of Liberia.

The complaint alleges that on Jan. 31, 2026, funeral services for the late Pinky Greene were held at St. Timothy Episcopal Church in the New Georgia Estate community. Following the ceremony, the body was reportedly transported to Johnsonville Cemetery for burial.

However, the court document alleges that co-defendant Jackie Green later removed the body from the burial site at Johnsonville without authorization and transported it to another location.

According to the complaint, the remains were subsequently taken to a burial site in Bomi County, allegedly owned and operated by Moses H. Abossouhe, where a second burial was conducted.

The complaint further states that on the night of Feb. 24, 2026, at approximately 11 p.m., complainant Christopher Maxwell Greene received a phone call from one of his daughters regarding plans involving Jackie Green. The document alleges that the defendants later conspired and proceeded with the reburial.

Court records indicate that the alleged actions violate Sections 18.12, 10.2, and 10.5 of Liberia's New Penal Law, which address abuse of a corpse, criminal facilitation, and criminal conspiracy.

In issuing the writ, Magistrate Barco instructed Captain Charles Bloyuefloh, magistrate police, or his deputy, to arrest the accused and bring them before the court to answer to the charges.

Authorities have been ordered to execute the writ and produce the defendants before the Monrovia City Court for their initial appearance and subsequent proceedings.

Further updates will follow as the case progresses through the court.