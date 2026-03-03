Nigeria: Army Recovers 257 Livestock, Foils Rustling Attempt in Kano

The Nigerian Army has foiled an attempted cattle rustling operation in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, recovering 257 livestock and repelling armed bandits.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Major Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, on Sunday.

According to the statement, troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Gwarzo, led by soldiers of 3 Brigade, acted on a distress call from residents of Mainika village in the early hours of March 1, 2026.

"At about 6:57 a.m., troops swiftly deployed to a suspected bandit route at Dayi village, where they ambushed and engaged the rustlers who had earlier attacked Mainika village and made away with livestock," the statement said.

The Army noted that the bandits, overwhelmed by superior firepower, fled towards Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, abandoning the stolen animals. It added that the criminals suffered heavy casualties during the encounter.

The recovered livestock included 135 cows, 119 sheep, one goat and two donkeys, making a total of 257 animals. The animals have since been handed over to their rightful owners through local authorities.

The statement further explained that the JTF in Gwarzo comprises personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilante groups.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmad Tukur, commended the troops for their bravery, vigilance and professionalism. He also appreciated members of the community for providing credible intelligence that aided the operation.

The Army assured residents that the situation is under control, adding that surveillance and security patrols have been intensified to prevent further attacks and safeguard lives and property.