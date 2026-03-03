Liberia: Gender Ministry Intervenes in Nimba Rape Case, Confirms Emergency Surgery for Minor

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has confirmed its intervention in an alleged rape case involving a minor in Nimba County, stating that urgent medical and psychosocial measures were immediately activated to protect the survivor and secure lifesaving treatment.

In an official update issued March 1, 2026, the Ministry disclosed that it received the report of the incident on Feb. 26 and promptly initiated response procedures through its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Division.

According to the statement, a social worker was assigned without delay to ensure the child's safety and coordinate emergency medical support.

Emergency Surgery and Rapid Coordination

The Ministry said that upon engagement with the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) One Stop Center, medical authorities determined that the survivor required urgent surgical intervention.

"They required urgent surgery and two pounds of blood were immediately needed to proceed," the Ministry stated, noting that the situation demanded rapid coordination.

The GBV Division immediately began engaging relevant authorities and partners to secure the necessary blood supply and fast-track medical assistance. Officials said appropriate response measures were activated to ensure both protection and access to emergency care.

The surgery was successfully performed on the night of Feb. 27. The Ministry confirmed that the minor is responding positively to treatment and remains under medical observation.

Psychosocial Support and Ongoing Monitoring

Beyond medical intervention, the Ministry said it continues to monitor the child's condition and ensure psychosocial services are provided as part of a comprehensive recovery process.

"We will ensure comprehensive follow-up services to promote her recovery and wellbeing," the Ministry stated.

The alleged perpetrator is currently in police custody in Sanniquellie, Nimba County. Authorities confirmed they are working with law enforcement to ensure the case proceeds in accordance with Liberia's legal framework.

Renewed Call for Accountability

Describing the incident as disturbing, the Ministry said it is "deeply troubled" that another girl child has been subjected to such trauma.

Reaffirming its stance against sexual and gender-based violence, the Ministry emphasized that the protection of women and children remains non-negotiable.

"We remain committed to ensuring accountability for all acts of sexual and gender-based violence," officials said, urging the public to promptly report cases to enable timely intervention.

Broader National Concern

Sexual violence against minors continues to present serious challenges across Liberia, particularly in rural counties where access to emergency medical services and psychosocial care can be limited.

As previously highlighted in The Liberian Investigator's reporting, delays in reporting and logistical constraints often complicate rapid response efforts, placing additional pressure on state institutions.

While the survivor's successful surgery marks a critical step in this case, broader concerns surrounding prevention, prosecution and sustained protection for vulnerable children remain at the forefront of public discourse.