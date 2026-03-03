Liberia Rejects Statement Attributed to Ambassador Lewis Brown On Middle East Crisis, Describes It Fake

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed as "fake and misleading" a social media statement falsely attributed to Ambassador Lewis Brown that purportedly comments on recent military developments in the Middle East.

In a press communication issued Sunday, March 1, 2026, the Ministry said neither Ambassador Brown nor the Government of Liberia issued any statement denouncing actions in the region or expressing support for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Officials described the publication as entirely fabricated and inconsistent with Liberia's diplomatic posture.

"The Ministry wishes to clarify that neither Ambassador Lewis Brown nor the Government of Liberia issued such a statement," the communication noted, stressing that the message does not reflect Liberia's foreign policy direction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia's Official Position at the UN

Liberia is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where it aligns with fellow African members under the A3 framework to advance coordinated African positions on global security matters.

According to the Ministry, Liberia addressed the Middle East issue only once -- through a joint A3 statement delivered during the UNSC meeting on Feb. 28, 2026.

"No additional remarks have been released from Monrovia or from Liberia's Permanent Mission in New York," the Ministry emphasized.

As previously reported by The Liberian Investigator, Liberia's tenure on the Security Council has been marked by efforts to project diplomatic neutrality, multilateral cooperation and adherence to collective African consensus positions rather than unilateral pronouncements on sensitive geopolitical conflicts.

Warning of Legal Consequences

The Ministry cautioned that the fraudulent statement contradicts Liberia's established foreign policy and could carry serious diplomatic implications for the country and its citizens at home and abroad.

Government officials called on those responsible to immediately cease such actions, warning that legal measures will be pursued once the perpetrators are identified.

Security authorities are currently investigating the origin of the fabricated statement.

Call to Verify Official Communications

The Ministry further urged the public and media institutions to verify the authenticity of official communications before circulating them, noting the increasing risks posed by misinformation and digital manipulation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government reiterated its commitment to transparency and responsible diplomatic engagement, particularly at a time when Liberia occupies a prominent role on the global stage through its seat on the UN Security Council.

Investigations remain ongoing.