Liberian Students Unite Globally As LIBISA Inducts First Officers, Unveils 60-Day Agenda

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Liberian International Students Alliance (LIBISA) on Saturday inducted its first corps of officers, marking what leaders described as a historic milestone in uniting Liberian students across continents under a single global platform.

The induction ceremony, held Feb. 28, formally launched what organizers call the first digital umbrella institution designed to promote academic excellence, digital innovation and international networking among Liberian students in the diaspora.

Delivering his inaugural address as president, Henscin Dehgar described the formation of LIBISA as a "New Dawn" for Liberia.

"Today remains historic as students from across the globe have decided to unite with the objective of fostering academic excellence while enhancing our global network," Dehgar declared. "This is a new chapter for Mama Liberia."

Born Out of Crisis

Dehgar recounted that LIBISA was established May 15, 2025, following the cross-border crisis between India and Pakistan, which raised safety concerns for Liberian students studying in India.

The situation, he said, exposed the urgent need for diaspora Liberian students to organize into a unified body capable of providing coordination and support during emergencies.

The alliance held its first meeting May 30, 2025, and has since evolved into what its leadership describes as a global, digital institution connecting Liberian scholars and professionals across cyberspace.

Dehgar recognized several founding members whose names, he said, "are now recorded in history," and commended the Independent Election Commission headed by Comrade Lawrenzo Zuoduah for conducting what he described as a credible electoral process that ushered in the new leadership.

Leadership Vision and 60-Day Agenda

Outlining his philosophy, Dehgar emphasized that leadership is rooted in responsibility rather than authority. He pledged that his administration would be ethical in conduct, strategic in vision, collaborative in approach and transparent in execution.

He unveiled key deliverables for his first 60 days in office, including:

Launching a global membership drive and formalizing LIBISA's registration

Introducing online research symposiums

Appointing members to the Judicial Council and cabinet

Launching an inter-country debate initiative

Developing and launching the organization's official website

Proposing a review and possible change of the institution's name

According to Dehgar, the initiatives are designed to nurture intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, creativity and ethical responsibility among members while preparing them to serve as agents of positive change.

LIBISA operates under a structured governance framework comprising an executive branch led by the president, a General Assembly headed by a speaker and a Judicial Council led by a chief judicial officer -- a system Dehgar described as providing checks and balances.

He urged unity of purpose among members.

"Unity does not mean uniformity; it means shared purpose," he said, calling for collective commitment to transparency, innovation and service.

Fahnbulleh Pledges Support, Urges National Contribution

Serving as keynote speaker, Rep. Foday E.K. Fahnbulleh of Bong County District #7 pledged $1,000 in support of the alliance and encouraged diaspora Liberian students to return home and contribute to national development.

"The development of Liberia needs the collective effort of every Liberian," Fahnbulleh said.

He assured members that policymakers remain supportive of integrating returning students into national development initiatives across sectors.

The lawmaker stressed the critical role of research in national growth, noting that research-driven countries tend to achieve greater development than those that neglect innovation and knowledge production. He encouraged LIBISA members to focus on research initiatives capable of addressing Liberia's challenges.

Fahnbulleh further described the international students' body as a potential bridge for investment, emphasizing that diaspora students can leverage global networks to attract business opportunities to Liberia, create jobs and strengthen the private sector.

At the same time, he cautioned Liberians abroad against projecting negative images of the country internationally, warning that such narratives could discourage potential investors.

As chair of the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Concession and Compliance Review, Fahnbulleh underscored that government alone cannot employ every Liberian and that private sector investment remains essential to addressing unemployment.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with LIBISA to advance Liberia's development agenda and encouraged members to use their global exposure to foster stronger business partnerships between Liberia and other nations.

A Year of Leadership Ahead

As the ceremony concluded, both leaders expressed optimism that LIBISA will grow in strength, relevance and impact -- serving not only as a support system for Liberian students abroad but also as a catalyst for national transformation.

"Together, we are moving LIBISA forward," President Dehgar declared.

Dehgar is expected to lead Liberian international students for the next year, with ambitions to unite students across Asia, Europe, Africa and other regions around the world under one coordinated global platform.