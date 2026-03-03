Nigeria: Troops Crush Multiple ISWAP Attacks in Borno, Recover Heavy Ammunition

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated resilience and battlefield dominance by decisively foiling coordinated Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP) attacks on Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram, in Nganzai local government area of Borno State, while intensifying offensive operations across Sector 2.

A statement issued by the media information officer OPHK , Lt Col Sani Uba, in Maiduguri, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Monday , said the failed assaults, launched between the late hours of 28 February and early hours of 1 March 2026, underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained pressure on their enclaves, logistics corridors and leadership structures.

Uba said while the attack on Gajigana was successfully thwarted by troops maintaining full control of their position, the encounters at Mayanti and Gajiram resulted in significant terrorist casualties and the recovery of substantial combat equipment.

He added that OPHK's sustained offensive posture continues to deny terrorists freedom of action, forcing them into disorderly retreats with heavy losses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The OPHK media information officer said, " On 28 February 2026, FOB Mayanti came under heavy attack by a large number of terrorists. Gallant troops held firm despite intense enemy fire, as reinforcements fought through ambush and IED threats to rout the attackers.

" Exploitation confirmed five terrorist corpses and the recovery of three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, with blood trails indicating additional casualties.

" Sadly, an officer paid the supreme price. Similarly, at about 0115 hours on 1 March 2026, terrorists armed with PKT guns, RPGs and armed drones attacked FOB Gajiram but were repelled by determined troops supported by air assets. Three terrorist bodies were recovered along the withdrawal route, alongside four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, specialised ammunition, poisoned arrows and other items abandoned in flight, while one wounded soldier was airlifted by a Nigerian Army Aviation helicopter for advanced medical care."

He said in related offensive actions under Sector 2, troops engaged terrorists at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, 3 motorcycles and five bicycles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that troops destroyed identified life-support structures, arrested two confessed ISWAP logistics suppliers and recovered drugs and medical consumables used for treating wounded terrorists.

"Additionally, during an ambush around Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba LGA, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, a bicycle and other sundry items. All locations remain firmly under own control, and the scale of recoveries and confirmed enemy losses further underscores the degrading combat capacity of ISWAP elements," the statement read.