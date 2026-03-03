Nigeria: Human Rights Lawyer Petitions CJN On Judicial Integrity, Electoral Accountability, Misuse of Court Processes

Owerri — An Abuja-based Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Ikenga Ahumibe has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to urgently implement Consequential Judicial reforms aimed at restoring and strengthening public confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary.

In a petition addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Constitutional lawyer reminded the CJN that as the nation advances towards a decisive electoral season, the responsibility of the courts in preserving and protecting democratic governance has assumed unprecedented significance, adding "this moment demands firm leadership, visible accountability and decisive institutional action."

The document which was received at the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria on 27th of February 2026, captioned "Petition to Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria: A Call for Decisive Judicial Integrity, Electoral Accountability, and the Elimination of the Misuse of the 'Go to Court' Doctrine" also pointed disturbing allegations that some Judicial Officers view election season as opportunities for personal enrichment and called for proactive and strategic oversight measures to subject any Judge who compromises the integrity of the Bench through bribery or unethical conduct to disciplinary proceedings and prosecution.

Ahumibe, who is also a human rights lawyer reminded the National Judicial Council to intensify monitoring mechanisms and ensure that any proven misconduct attracts swift and transparent sanctions, stressing "the credibility of the Judiciary must not be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency."

He drew urgent attention to reports of missing case files at the court of Appeal in Port Harcourt noting the disappearance of Court Records strikes at the very heart of Justice Delivery and raises serious questions about administrative accountability.

He emphasized "it is unacceptable that such incidents occur without visible investigation or corrective action.

"I therefore demand a thorough probe into these missing files and the implementation of safeguards-including digital archiving and enhanced registry supervision to prevent recurrence.

"Nigeria stands at a defining democratic crossroads. The Judiciary must rise to this occasion by reinforcing discipline, accelerating justice delivery and protecting its institutional integrity.

One of the greatest concerns confronting litigants across the country is the persistent delay in the dispensation of Justice.

"Prolonged adjournments and procedural bottlenecks not only undermine democratic stability but also create fertile ground for suspicion and public distrust.

"Political actors have increasingly resorted to the refrain "go to court" following the commission of electoral irregularities, with the apparent confidence that the judicial process can be manipulated to procure a favourable judgment through unlawful inducement and corrupt interference with judicial process."

Ahumibe further urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to act decisively, ensuring that this election season strengthens rather than diminishes the moral authority of the courts, as the Nigerian people deserve a judiciary that is impartial, efficient, incorruptible and worthy of public trust.