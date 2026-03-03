Nigeria: How Police Council Confirmed Disu's Appointment As Nigeria's IGP

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State seconded the motion endorsing Mr Disu's appointment.

The Nigeria Police Council on Monday unanimously ratified the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the Inspector-General of Police, paving the way for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place during the Federal Executive Council meeting, scheduled for the same day.

The Council's meeting, which took place at the State House, was presided over by President Bola Tinubu and had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, state governors and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, in accordance with the constitution.

Others in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam; the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; and the head of service, Esther Didi Walson-Jack.

The president appointed Mr Disu as the new police chief, following the resignation of the former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who spoke glowingly about the Acting Inspector-General of Police, commended Mr Disu for his exemplary services as a policeman, especially when he served as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos State between 2015 and 2021, where his tenure earned him and the RRS recognition for excellence in crime control.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, commended the president's appointment of Mr Disu, noting that it was based on his excellent career record.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, also lauded Mr Disu for his professionalism.

Mr Disu served in Mr Wike's home state of Rivers as Assistant Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department, and Officer-in-charge, anti-kidnapping unit, between 2014 and 2015. He later served as Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command when Mr Wike became the minister.

Mr Wike commended him for his efficiency as a crime fighter and for ensuring the command's strategic impact in addressing security concerns within the territory.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State seconded the motion endorsing Mr Disu's appointment.

Mr Disu was born on 13 April 1966, in Lagos State and joined the Nigeria Police Force on 18 May 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent.

He rose through the ranks with multiple qualifications in public administration, forensic investigation, criminology, security, legal psychology, and entrepreneurship-credentials that reflect his commitment to knowledge-driven, modern policing.

The Acting Inspector-General has held critical operational, investigative, and strategic command positions nationwide. His last position was as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit and the Force CID Annex, Lagos.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 2, 2026