Nigeria Police Council Confirms Tunji Disu As IGP

The Nigeria Police Council (NPC) has confirmed the appointment of Tunji Disu as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The council, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, confirmed the appointment at its Monday meeting.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that, contrary to widespread speculation, there would be no need for Senate confirmation for the appointment.

He based his assertion on the provision of the amended Police Act

Mr Onanuga further announced that Mr Disu will be formally sworn in by President Tinubu on Wednesday.

Mr Disu was appointed and decorated as the acting IGP by Mr Tinubu last week. He succeeded Kayode Egbetokun, who led the police for three years.

The new IGP was appointed just 48 days before his retirement. But under the amended police law, he is expected to serve a single four-year term unless he resigns or is removed by the president.

The National Assembly amended the law in July 2024, allowing IGPs to remain in office for four years regardless of their age or number of years spent in service. The older version of the law stipulated that police officers must retire at age 60 or after 35 years of service.

Mr Egbetokun was 58 years old when he was appointed as the 22nd IGP by the president. He also clocked 35 years in service in March 2025. With this, many Nigerians agitated for his removal. But the presidency argued that his stay in office was legal, citing the amended police law.

Last week, President Tinubu asked Mr Egbetokun to resign for three reasons, including his opposition to the creation of state police, a move championed by the president.

Sources told this newspaper that Mr Egbetokun was also removed because of his slow pace in complying with the presidential directive on the withdrawal of police officers from Very Important Persons (VIPs). Another reason given for his removal was the blacklisting of Mr Egbetokun by the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria.

Citing attacks on press freedom and gross violations of human rights under his watch, the IPI Nigeria entered the name of Mr Egbetokun in its Book of Infamy.

A source said the president instructed the former police boss to settle the matter with the IPI Nigeria by ensuring that attacks on journalists were stopped. The source said his failure to heed the president's advice contributed to the decision to remove him from office.

Mr Disu, the new police boss, has, however, vowed to discontinue such practices under his leadership. He told reporters at the Presidential Villa last week that the "era of impunity" was over.

He also pledged to improve the welfare of police officers and prioritise their training for effective policing.