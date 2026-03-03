Nigeria: Atiku's Son Resigns As Commissioner in Adamawa

Adamu Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has resigned from his role as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa State.

In a resignation letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamu said his decision came after "deep personal reflection and careful consideration."

"I write to formally tender my resignation from the office of Honourable Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamawa State, effective from today, 2nd March, 2026," the letter read.

He described serving in the administration as an honour and thanked the governor for the opportunity to contribute to the state's development.

"It has been a rare honour and privilege to serve under your visionary leadership and to contribute, in my modest capacity, to the infrastructural growth and development of our dear state," he stated.

Adamu also conveyed appreciation to the people of Adamawa State for their backing throughout his time in office.

"I remain profoundly grateful for the confidence and trust Your Excellency reposed in me throughout my tenure. Your support provided the enabling environment to carry out the responsibilities of the office with dedication and commitment. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the good people of Adamawa State for their understanding, prayers, and support during my time in service," he added.

He ended the letter with a prayer for the governor, saying, "May Allah continue to guide and strengthen you in the service of our dear state."

Before his resignation, Adamu had chosen not to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was notably absent from the group of 22 commissioners who accompanied Governor Fintiri to announce their switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on February 27, 2026.