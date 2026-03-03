Nigerian Die, 12 Rescued in South Africa Boat Mishap

3 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

One Nigerian has been confirmed dead after a Nigerian tugboat, LEO, carrying 18 people, sank in South African waters late Saturday night.

Twelve others were rescued while search and rescue operations are still ongoing for five others who remain missing following the maritime incident.

In a press statement signed by Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Magnus Eze, on Monday, the Federal Government confirmed that South African transportation authorities reported the incident involving the vessel, which had 18 people on board.

The tugboat, which had travelled to South Africa for repairs, reportedly ran aground about 18 nautical miles offshore under stormy waters between Cape Town and Durban while returning to Lagos.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, disclosed that the South African Ministry of Transportation confirmed the rescue of 12 persons and one fatality and that five others remain unaccounted for.

"The South Africa Maritime Safety Authority has also informed us that survivors are currently being conveyed to Port Elizabeth, where officials from the Nigerian High Commission are on their way to receive them," the minister said.

