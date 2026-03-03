Nigerian Tugboat Sinks Off South Africa's Coast

The vessel, carrying 18 people, ran aground 18 nautical miles offshore between Cape Town and Durban.

A maritime tragedy unfolded off South Africa's coast, where the Nigerian tugboat LEO sank in turbulent waters late on Saturday.

One crew member was confirmed dead, five remain missing, and 12 others were rescued in a swift emergency response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who confirmed the development in Abuja, said that South African authorities had formally notified the Nigerian government.

According to her, one fatality has been recorded, while search-and-rescue operations are ongoing for the five crew members who had remained unaccounted for.

"The South African Ministry of Transportation informed us of this development," the minister said, adding that the South African Maritime Safety Authority is leading rescue efforts.

She disclosed that survivors were being transported to Port Elizabeth, where officials from the Nigerian High Commission are en route to receive them and provide consular support.

The vessel, carrying 18 people, ran aground 18 nautical miles offshore between Cape Town and Durban due to stormy weather.

The vessel, which had travelled to South Africa for repairs, was said to be heading back to Lagos with 18 persons onboard when it ran into severe storm conditions about 18 nautical miles offshore between Cape Town and Durban.

Maritime sources explained that the southern corridor between Cape Town and Durban is notorious for sudden weather shifts and heavy swells.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that these conditions can quickly overwhelm vessels, particularly those navigating after mechanical servicing.

While the immediate focus remains on locating the missing crew members, questions are expected to arise regarding the vessel's seaworthiness, the intensity of the storm, and whether distress signals were transmitted in time to facilitate rescue.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is said to be working closely with local authorities to support survivors and liaise with families back home, as anxiety mounts over the fate of the missing.

As search operations continue against the backdrop of unpredictable seas, the incident underscores the persistent risks faced by maritime operators navigating some of the world's most volatile shipping routes.

Further details are expected as South African authorities provide updates on rescue efforts and investigative findings.

(NAN)