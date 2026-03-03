Nigeria: Reps Committee Backs NAFDAC, Seeks Stronger Laws Against Drug, Alcohol Abuse

The committee gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the agency in Abuja, according to a statement signed by Adegboyega Osiyemi, NAFDAC's Deputy Director of Public Relations and Protocol.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking has commended the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for its efforts in combating drug abuse and regulating medicines across the country.

The committee, led by Timehin Adelegbe, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the agency in Abuja on Monday.

Strengthening oversight, legislation

Mr Adelegbe said the visit formed part of the committee's oversight functions and was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the agency to develop effective legislation to curb illicit drug trafficking and alcohol abuse.

He noted that substance abuse continues to have far-reaching consequences across all age groups, undermining families, communities and national security.

According to him, the committee is committed to supporting legislative measures that would grant NAFDAC greater autonomy to discharge its mandate effectively and without undue interference.

Mr Adelegbe said the engagement would enable lawmakers to better understand the operational challenges facing the agency as a regulator and identify areas where the National Assembly can provide necessary support.

He also acknowledged the link between drug and alcohol abuse and prevailing security challenges in the country, pledging legislative backing to strengthen enforcement and reduce substance abuse nationwide.

Concerns over underage drinking

In her response, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, appreciated the committee for the visit and its commitment to collaboration.

Mrs Adeyeye highlighted some of the agency's enforcement challenges, particularly regarding the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200ml.

She warned of the serious health and mental implications of alcohol consumption among persons under 18 years of age.

Mrs Adeyeye disclosed that both the agency and independent investigators have conducted surveys on underage alcohol consumption, describing the findings as alarming.

"Industry is driven by money, but NAFDAC is driven by health and social consequences," she said.

She called on stakeholders and the National Assembly to support the agency's public health mandate in order to curb drug and alcohol abuse in the country.

Challenges, public debate

While NAFDAC's enforcement actions, including the sachet and small-bottle alcohol restrictions, have drawn praise from health advocates, they have also faced criticism from industry players and some sections of the public.

In November 2025, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) publicly endorsed NAFDAC's decision to enforce the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small bottles, stating that it was good initiative to protect young people, children and other vulnerable groups from harmful exposure.

In contrast to this, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) recently staged a protest at NAFDAC's Isolo office in Lagos, citing concerns over potential job losses and the wider economic impact of the ban.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare had also recently told the Federal High Court that it does not have the authority to direct or halt NAFDAC's enforcement of the ban, noting that regulatory powers rest solely with the agency.