Nigeria: U.S. Issues Security Alert to Citizens in Nigeria After Iran Attack

The United States government has issued a global security alert to its citizens in Nigeria and across the world amid escalating hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

The alert, released by the U.S. Department of State on Sunday, urged Americans to exercise heightened caution following recent U.S. military operations against Iran.

It warned that the evolving security situation could affect travel and personal safety, including possible disruptions to air travel.

"Following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

"They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution," the advisory said.

The alert also encouraged U.S. citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely updates and security information. In addition, it advised Americans to follow the "U.S. Department of State Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" WhatsApp channel for further guidance.

The security notice follows coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, which reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country's Chief of Armed Forces Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi.