Nigeria: Popular Nigerian Biker Onifoto Dies in Lone Lagos Crash

A Nigerian photographer and biker, Orowole Kolapoz, popularly known as Kola Onifoto, has died following a lone motorcycle accident in Lagos.

He reportedly succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday, March 2, 2026, after being hospitalised for hours.

The 32-year-old travel enthusiast and brand influencer was reportedly involved in the crash on Sunday during what he described as his first solo motorcycle trip outside Lagos. Shortly before the accident, he had announced on his official Facebook page that he was heading to Akure on his bike.

"Big shout out to those who have ridden their bikes to every state in this country, to Africa, and across the world, especially women. My eye see wheeen," he wrote on Sunday, March 1.

Friends later disclosed online that he was initially rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps at 7UP, Ojota, before being transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, where supporters continued to pray for his recovery on social media.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues and followers, many of whom described him as passionate, adventurous and inspiring.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the crash remain unclear.

In January, Kola had celebrated achieving his long-time dream of becoming a biker, sharing a photo of himself posing beside his new motorcycle.

"I recently became a new biker. One of my life dreams clocked and achieved! I won't fall and die on this - Amen!" he wrote on X.