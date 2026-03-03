Nigeria: Atiku's Son Quits As Adamawa Commissioner

Adamu Atiku-Abubakar is expected to join his father in the opposition ADC.

Adamu Atiku-Abubakar has resigned his position as Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

The resignation was announced in a statement by Abdulaziz Jauro, a media aide to the former commissioner.

He is expected to join his father in the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri "for the rare privilege and confidence bestowed upon him to serve in such a strategic capacity".

He described the opportunity as an honour of immense significance and pledged continued loyalty and support to the administration's developmental vision.

"The former Commissioner also extended heartfelt appreciation to his father for granting him the moral support and blessing to serve the people of Adamawa State.

"He commended the Permanent Secretaries of Works and Energy, the directors, engineers, and the entire staff of the ministry for their professionalism, resilience, and dedication to infrastructural advancement across the state.

Mr Atiku-Abubakar said the "resignation does not mark the end of his commitment to public service, but rather the beginning of new avenues for developmental collaboration.

"He reaffirmed his readiness to continue contributing meaningfully to the growth, unity, and progress of Adamawa State", the statement said.

The development followed Governor Fintiri's defection to the APC, alongside several of his cabinet members and high-ranking government officials.