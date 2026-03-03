Liberia: Lawmaker Donates L$450k, 300 Bags of Rice to Muslim Community in Margibi

Representative Clarence G. Gahr of Margibi County District Number Five on March 2, 2026, supported the Muslim community in his district, donating L$450,000 and 300 bags of 25 kg rice to assist during the Ramadan fasting period.

The rice was presented through the lawmaker's office and the Clarence And Friends Association (CFA), led by his administrative assistant, Amara Mammy in Weala-District #: 5, Margibi County.

Rep. Gahr, who has consistently supported the Muslim community throughout the fasting month in previous years, expressed his solidarity as a way of recognizing the importance of Ramadan and supporting his constituents, according to Mr. Mammy.

Amara Mammy, speaking further, emphasized that the donation was meant for all Muslims in the district, showcasing Gahr's continued commitment to serving and caring for his people.

In gratitude, the Deputy Mufti of Margibi, Imam Hassan Sesay, publicly praised the gesture, acknowledging that Rep. Gahr's generosity during Ramadan was not a new practice.

Sesay offered heartfelt prayers and blessings for the lawmaker, thanking him for always remembering the Muslim community during the holy month.

The Muslim leader indicated that this timely act of kindness further solidifies Rep. Clarence Gahr's reputation as a dedicated and compassionate leader for all of Margibi County's residents, regardless of faith.