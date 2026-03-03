Nigeria: ICPC Lists Seized Items in El-Rufai Raid

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Monday disclosed the documents and electronic devices it said were recovered from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as it asked the court to dismiss his N1bn fundamental rights suit.

The disclosure raises the stakes in the legal and political face-off between the anti-graft agency and the former governor, who is contesting what he describes as his illegal arrest, detention and the search of his home last month.

In court filings before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, the commission maintained that its operatives acted lawfully under a valid search warrant issued on February 18 and executed on February 19 between 1:37pm and 3:56pm at 12 Mambilla Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

The ICPC said its officials were accompanied by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and that the exercise was witnessed by El-Rufai's wife, Hadiza El-Rufai, and his son, Mohammed El-Rufai.

Among the items the commission said it recovered were investor account statements, asset declaration forms, certificates of registration for business entities, corporate compliance records, client Know-Your-Customer files and documents linked to the African Democratic Congress welfare secretary.

It also listed records of domestic and foreign loans approved by the Kaduna State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2023, along with interim investigation reports involving El-Rufai and his associates.

Other materials reportedly seized include Ecobank Nigeria Plc share certificates, land documents, student financial services papers, valuation reports, deeds of assignment, irrevocable powers of attorney for multiple properties, Afri-Venture Capital Company documents, payment mandates and media/publicity materials from the office of the ex-governor.

Electronic devices recovered, according to the filings, comprised nine flash drives, one memory card, seven hard drives, multiple laptops, including Apple MacBook Pro and Elumac Book Pro models, and several mobile phones, such as Blackberry, Nokia N95, Toshiba, Samsung IDEOS and Google IDEOS devices. A remarkable tablet and chargers were also listed.

The commission said all items were documented and sealed for forensic analysis.

It added that a detailed Device Documentation Form captured the serial numbers, types, storage details and accessories of the gadgets, and that the exercise was witnessed by Hadiza El-Rufai, Mohammed El-Rufai, Ajibade Abiodun and Asjuquo J.E.

The commission acknowledged that El-Rufai noted in the documentation that he did not grant consent for access to any of the devices found in his home.